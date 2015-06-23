‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ‘Modern Family’ Receive Got Your 6 Certification

Dancing with the Stars, Hawaii Five-0, Modern Family and The Night Shift have been awarded “6 Certified” status, Got Your 6 announced on Tuesday.

The designation “6 Certified” goes to films and TV shows selected by Got Your 6 for their accurate portrayals of veterans and military families.

“Through ‘6 Certified’ we can battle the stereotypes and misconceptions about veterans that so often dominate popular culture, while drawing attention to projects that portray veterans reasonably and accurately,” said Chris Marvin, executive director of Got Your 6, in a statement.

In the film category, the organization awarded American Sniper and Amira and Sam “6 Certified” status.

The “6 Certified” initiative was launched earlier this year.