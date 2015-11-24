'Dancing With the Stars' Back for Season 22

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars will return for its 22nd season in 2016 on Monday, March 21, with a two-hour installment. Produced by BBC Worldwide Productions, Dancing promises “another season full of surprises and unforgettable dances,” and of course an all-new cast of celeb-type faces and names strutting their stuff.

While it's not the reality sensation it used to be, the show continues to deliver solid numbers. Dancing has averaged around 12.4 million total viewers in its past three airings.

Los Angeles-based BBC Worldwide Productions is a subsidiary of BBC Worldwide North America, the U.S. division of BBC Worldwide.