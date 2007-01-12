Dancing and Saved by The Bell's Lopez To Join Extra

Mario Lopez, the Saved By the Bell star who scored big this season on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, has joined Warner Bros.’ Extra as a co-host of the syndicated weekend edition and daily show correspondent.

As the weekend show’s co-host, Lopez, who has been a special correspondent and guest host for the magazine in the past, will appear alongside Tanika Ray. He will make his debut Monday on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Lopez has seen his career get even busier since Dancing. His gigs include a starring role in ABC Family’s original movie, Holidays in Handcuffs, a talent holding deal with The CW and serving as host of the 2007 Miss America Pageant.