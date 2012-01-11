'Dance Moms' Season Two Debut Up Big Across Key Demos

Lifetime debuted the sophomore season of its docu-series Dance Moms to big gains from its season one premiere.

Dance Moms averaged

2.5 million total viewers for the 9 p.m. premiere, up 150% from its

season one debut last year, for its most-watched episode to date. The

series also secured 1.2 million A18-49 (+126%), 1.0 million A25-54

(+75%), 997,000 W18-49 (+141%) and 798,000 W25-54 (+83%), according to

Nielsen Media.

With an average age of 37, Dance Moms is Lifetime's youngest skewing series.

During

its first season, the show has averaged 1.3 million total viewers;

657,000 A18-49; 614,000 A25-54; 524,000 W18-49; and 483,000 W25-54.