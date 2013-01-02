'Dance Moms' Hits Series-Best 2.8M Viewers for Third Season Premiere
The third season of Lifetime's Dance Moms drew a
series-best 2.8 million total viewers on Tuesday night, according to Nielsen.
That was up 12% over season two's debut last January. The
90-minute premiere was also up across all key demos, averaging 1.4 million
adults 18-49 (+17%), 1.3 million adults 25-54 (+30%), 1.1 million women 18-49
(+10%) and 999,000 women 25-54 (+25%).
Immediately following Dance Moms, Lifetime aired a
sneak peek of its upcoming reality series Double Divas, which drew 1.5 million total
viewers. Double Divas officially premieres with back-to-back episodes
Jan. 10 at 10 p.m.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.