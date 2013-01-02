'Dance Moms' Hits Series-Best 2.8M Viewers for Third Season Premiere

The third season of Lifetime's Dance Moms drew a

series-best 2.8 million total viewers on Tuesday night, according to Nielsen.





That was up 12% over season two's debut last January. The

90-minute premiere was also up across all key demos, averaging 1.4 million

adults 18-49 (+17%), 1.3 million adults 25-54 (+30%), 1.1 million women 18-49

(+10%) and 999,000 women 25-54 (+25%).





Immediately following Dance Moms, Lifetime aired a

sneak peek of its upcoming reality series Double Divas, which drew 1.5 million total

viewers. Double Divas officially premieres with back-to-back episodes

Jan. 10 at 10 p.m.