Dance Fever on Fox

So You Think You Can Dance was the highest-rated show on any network Wednesday night, scoring a 3.8 rating/11 share from 8-10 in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NBC’s America’s Got Talent trailed in the same time slot with a 3.1/10. In the 8-9 time slot, both shows went against CBS’ Rock Star: Supernova, which earned a 2.1/7 to Talent’s 2.4/8 and Dance’s 3.1/10.

Fox was No. 1 for the night with a 3.5/11, NBC was No. 2 with a 2.8/9 and CBS was third with a 2.3/7.

ABC was far behind in the Big Four race with its two-hour rerun of The One: Making a Music Star, and the results show from 10-11. The network scored only an 0.7/2 to tie with netlet The WB.

UPN was last with an 0.6/2.