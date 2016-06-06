Dan Rather Salutes Lost ‘Legends’

Related: What’s Up? Not a Ton In Broadcast Ratings

Dan Rather, host of The Big Interview on AXS TV, will offer up a special dedicated to recently departed musical greats, including Prince, David Bowie and B.B. King. The Legends Lost episode airs June 7. “We tend to think of these people living forever,” says Rather. “But the good news is, their music leaves a legacy.”

Merle Haggard and Natalie Cole round out the hourlong lineup. The renowned newsman says the idea for the special episode came from Mark Cuban, AXS TV chairman/CEO/president. It was also Cuban who steered The Big Interview into a music show when the channel rebranded in 2012; recent sit-downs have included Phil Collins, Willie Nelson and Gregg Allman.

The veteran journalist’s own musical endeavors included piano and guitar lessons as a child, at the urging of his mother. A third attempt at lessons, that time on the bassoon, did not make a musician out of young Rather. “My good mother gave up,” he says.