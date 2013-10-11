Dan Harris Named 'Nightline' Co-anchor

Nightline co-anchor Bill Weir is exiting, the network said Friday, and will be replaced by long-time ABC anchor Dan Harris, who will continue as weekend anchor of Good Morning America, which he has been co-anchoring since October 2010.



"Dan is one of our most versatile anchors-covering many of the biggest news stories for all of our broadcasts since he joined the network in 2000," said ABC News president Ben Sherwood in a memo to staff.



"Bill's style is singular; his voice unique; and we will miss him and, yes, his turkey frying safety tips," said Sherwood. "I know you all will join me in thanking him for his contributions and wishing him the best."



Weir was named co-anchor of Nightline in 2010.

In addition to anchoring, including four years as anchor of World News Sunday, Harris has been a correspondent for Nightline, as well as GMA, World News with Diane, ABC News Digital and ABC News Radio.

Harris has experience in both local TV and cable news as well as network news. Before joining ABC, Harris was an anchor for regional cable network New England Cable News. Prior to that, he was a political reporter for NBC affiliate WCSH Portland, Me.