Dan Colarusso Named CNBC Senior VP of Business News

Dan Colarusso, executive editor at Reuters Digital, is shifting to CNBC, where he’ll be senior VP of business news, overseeing television news content, coverage and production. He starts next month and will report to CNBC chair Mark Hoffman.

Colarusso joined Reuters in 2011 as global head of programming. As digital executive editor, he oversaw news coverage and editorial direction for Reuters’ consumer online platforms, digital video products and social media. He was also founding editor of video news app ReutersTV.

Stephen Adler, Reuters editor-in-chief, called Colarusso “a valued and trusted member of my leadership team.”

Prior to Reuters, Colarusso was U.S. managing editor of Bloomberg Television and managing editor of Conde Nast’s Portfolio.com. He was also business editor and metro editor at the New York Post.

In an announcement to CNBC staffers, Hoffman noted Colarusso’s “impressive journalism background.”