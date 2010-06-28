Dan Abrams Joins Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery is adding NBC News legal analyst Dan Abrams to its lineup. Chasing Justice with Dan Abrams will be culled from crime stories featured on NBC's Dateline with Abrams fronting new material on ID.

Chasing Justice, which premieres July 12 at 8 p.m., follows spin-off ID project 60 Minuteson ID, which is hosted by 60 correspondent Scott Pelley. The network also airs re-packaged hours of NBC's Dateline and CBS' 48 Hours.

ID's signature original series On the Case with Paula Zahn has the former CNN anchor unearthing off-beat stories from across the country. It is ID's top-rated program averaging 488,000 viewers in its second season and was recently renewed for a third season.

"Since the inception of Investigation Discovery just over two years ago, one of our main objectives has been to partner with established news organizations to bring our viewers the most compelling investigative stories from the most recognized and reliable sources," Henry Schleiff, president and general manager of Investigation Discovery, said in a statement. "Signing Dan Abrams andtapping Scott Pelley is the culmination of that goal, securing Investigation Discovery's position as America's leading investigation network and the premier destination for audiences who are passionate about well produced and compelling stories, relevant to our society today."

Abrams is founder of the web site Mediaite. He is a former anchor and executive at MSNBC where he still appears to provide legal commentary. He is also the son of famed First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams.

Chasing Justice is produced for Investigation Discovery by NBC's Peacock Productions. Knute Walker and Benjamin Ringe are executive producers and Sharon Scott is the executive in charge of production.