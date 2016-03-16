Damon, Affleck Behind Go90 Competition Series

Academy Award-winning filmmakers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming with Adaptive Studios (Project Greenlight) and Pilgrim Media Group (Zombie House Flipping) to launch the competition series The Runner for mobile platform Go90. Affleck and Damon are executive producing through their company Pearl Street Films. Adaptive Studios’ Marc Joubert and Perrin Chiles are executive producers along with Pilgrim Media Group CEO Craig Piligian and Mike Nichols.

The series was packaged by WME and is scheduled to launch this summer.

The Runner sees one individual attempt to make it across the United States unnoticed over the course of 30 days, while a team of Chasers tries to locate and capture them using all available technology. At stake is a million dollars—for the Runner and Chasers alike.

The series is interactive. Go90 users who provide tips and sightings of the Runner’s location are also eligible to win money.

“This show is exactly the kind of series Pilgrim is known for,” said Piligian. “The Runner integrates real high-stakes competition, live elements, a need for speed, and the ability to fight and persevere. It’s incredibly exciting to produce something this complex, and we’re thrilled to be in business with Matt and Ben, Adaptive, and our partners at go90 to do it.”

Launched by Verizon last fall, Go90 is a mobile content platform offering live and on demand video wrapped in a social experience.