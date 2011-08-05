Damien Woody Joins ESPN as NFL Studio Analyst

Former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody has joined ESPN as an NFL analyst, the network announced Friday.

Woody

will appear on ESPN's Sportscenter and NFL Live, ESPN2's First Take and

periodically on ESPNEWS' various programs. His debut will be Aug. 15.

A

two-time Pro Bowler, Woody played for three times during his 12-year

career: New England Patriots (where he won Super Bowl's XXXVI and

XXXVIII), Detriot Lions and New York Jets. He announced his retirement

from the NFL at a press conference on Friday.

"Damien's

play on the field, leadership in the locker room, and understanding of

the game, earned him the respect of his peers," said Seth Markman,

ESPN's senior coordinating producer for NFL studio shows. "We are

pleased to have Damien on our team, and his recent experience as a

player will give our viewers a fresh perspective on the game."

Woody

added: "I'm excited to start the next phase of my career, moving from

the NFL family to the ESPN family, and I feel blessed to continue to be a

part of the game of football."