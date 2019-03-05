D’Ambrosia Promoted to GM at Disney Junior

Joe D’Ambrosia was promoted to general manager for Disney Junior.

D’Ambrosia, who had been senior VP, original programming, at Disney Junior, reports to Nancy Kanter, executive VP, content and creative strategy Disney Channels Worldwide.

In his new role he will oversee all extensions of Disney Junior on- and off-screen and continue to be responsible for the development, production and acquisition of content for preschoolers.

“Joe has been integral in growing the Disney Junior brand and establishing our position as the #1 preschool network,” Kanter said. "His impeccable instincts for story and character along with a genuine interest in impacting the lives of young children make him the perfect person for me to hand over the reins and lead us into the next stage for Disney Junior."

Kanter also announced that three executives will lead development of animated programming for Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+.

Emily Hart, VP, original programming will, will be in charge of developing of Disney animated content for kids 6-11.

Alyssa Sapire, VP, original programming, will develop animate programming for kids 2-5 years old.

Shane Prigmore, VP for creative and artistic development will lead creative development for kids 2-5 and 6-11.

The three execs will report to Meredith Roberts, senior VP, animation strategy, along with Vicki Ariyasu, appointed VP, educational resource group and diversity and inclusion, Disney Channels.

"It's more important than ever that the people we have leading our creative and strategic content development are the best in the business and that they are empowered to seek out the most exciting talent and innovative storytelling,” Kantar said.

“Joe, Emily, Alyssa and Shane share a genuine commitment to outstanding storytelling and they're each widely-regarded by the creative community,” Kanter said. “Vicki is a trusted resource who we will rely on to ensure our programming continues to reflect and accurately depict our diverse world.”