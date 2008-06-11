D’Amato Eyes Court Show

Former Sen. Al D’Amato (R-N.Y.) hopes to become the next Judge Judy with plans to tape a pilot for a court show that would premiere in fall 2009.

The pilot will be shot by Twentieth Television, while Los Angeles-based talent agency Rebel Entertainment Partners packaged the project.

If the show goes forward, D’Amato joins not only a crowded court genre, but also a full development slate. Syndicators already have 10 talk shows in development for 2009, including shows featuring Dr. Mehmet Oz, Marie Osmond, T.D. Jakes and Valerie Bertinelli.