Daly To Host NBC's ‘The Voice'

Carson Daly will host NBC's new singing competition series The Voice, the network announced Tuesday.

The series, from reality producers John de Mol and Mark

Burnett, is modeled after the popular Dutch series The Voice of Holland. It is expected to premiere on NBC in spring

2011.

"Carson is the perfect choice to host this exciting new

series owing to his credibility, popularity and relevance in both the music

world and social media," said Paul Telegdy, executive vice president, alternative

programming and production, NBC. "As he has demonstrated on his late-night show,

Carson has the knack of recognizing new talent, which is a key component in The Voice."

Daly is currently host of late night talker Last Call with Carson Daly on NBC but is

no stranger to the music scene, having first gained fame as host of MTV's Total Request Live in the 1990s.