'Dallas' Resumes Production After Hagman's Death

TNT's Dallas resumed

production on its second season Tuesday after shutting down on Monday following

the death of star Larry Hagman.

Hagman died last Friday at the age of 81 due to complications

from cancer. He was in Dallas at the time of his death, where he had been

filming the TNT drama on which he revived his iconic role as scheming oil baron

J.R. Ewing.

Six of the second season's 15 episodes had already been shot

with Hagman in them; writers will now presumably work his death into upcoming

scripts. Dallas is still set to

return as scheduled on Jan. 28, a TNT spokesperson confirmed.