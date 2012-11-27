'Dallas' Resumes Production After Hagman's Death
TNT's Dallas resumed
production on its second season Tuesday after shutting down on Monday following
the death of star Larry Hagman.
Hagman died last Friday at the age of 81 due to complications
from cancer. He was in Dallas at the time of his death, where he had been
filming the TNT drama on which he revived his iconic role as scheming oil baron
J.R. Ewing.
Six of the second season's 15 episodes had already been shot
with Hagman in them; writers will now presumably work his death into upcoming
scripts. Dallas is still set to
return as scheduled on Jan. 28, a TNT spokesperson confirmed.
