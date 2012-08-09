'Dallas' Draws 4.3 Million for First Season Finale

TNT's Dallas ended its successful first season Wednesday, with 4.3 million viewers turning out for the rebooted series' freshman finale.

For its first season, Dallas averaged 4.5 million viewers (live + same day), with 1.4 million adults 18-49 and 1.8 million A25-54.

Dallas is cable's top new drama in both A18-49 and A25-54 and is ranked No. 2 (behind the net's other new drama, Perception) among total viewers.

Dallas' premiere on June 13 was the year's top scripted-series debut on cable, with 6.86 million viewers. The premiere also averaged 1.93 million adults 18-49 and 2.48 million adults 25-54, according to Nielsen.

The show's second season will premiere in January.