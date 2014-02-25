'Dallas' Dips In Season Three Premiere

TNT returned Dallas for its third season Monday to 2.7 million viewers, down 9% from last year's premiere, according to Nielsen.

The drama, which premiered about a month later than last season, was also down 10% with adults 25-54 with 1.1 million viewers and dipped 7% with adults 18-49 to 946,000.

TNT said the numbers were in line with last season's averages. After premiering to 6.86 million viewers in the summer of 2012, Dallas has seen its numbers decline steadily since.