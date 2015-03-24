‘Dallas Buyers Club’ Producer Signs Deal With A+E Studios
Producer Rachel Winter has signed a first-look development deal with A+E Studios. Under the agreement, Winter will develop scripted drama projects for the studio to be placed at A+E Networks' A&E, Lifetime and History in addition to other networks.
Winter was nominated for an Academy Award in 2014 for her work as a producer on feature film Dallas Buyers Club.
"Rachel has a great ability to identify strong creative ideas and package them with high level talent,” said Barry Jossen, executive VP of A+E Studios. “This has made her a success in the independent feature film world. Now, we can bring that exceptional perspective to A+E Studios. Rachel’s vision and impeccable taste are perfectly aligned with our growing roster and the innovative original programming we want to produce.”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.