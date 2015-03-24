‘Dallas Buyers Club’ Producer Signs Deal With A+E Studios

Producer Rachel Winter has signed a first-look development deal with A+E Studios. Under the agreement, Winter will develop scripted drama projects for the studio to be placed at A+E Networks' A&E, Lifetime and History in addition to other networks.

Winter was nominated for an Academy Award in 2014 for her work as a producer on feature film Dallas Buyers Club.

"Rachel has a great ability to identify strong creative ideas and package them with high level talent,” said Barry Jossen, executive VP of A+E Studios. “This has made her a success in the independent feature film world. Now, we can bring that exceptional perspective to A+E Studios. Rachel’s vision and impeccable taste are perfectly aligned with our growing roster and the innovative original programming we want to produce.”