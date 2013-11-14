'Daily Show's John Oliver to Host Weekly Series on HBO

Following an impressive guest-hosting stint over the summer on The Daily Show, John Oliver has agreed to host a similar topical series on HBO.



The show will air on Sunday nights in 2014 and see Oliver giving a satirical take on the week in news, politics and current events.



"We weren't otherwise searching for another weekly talk show, but when we saw John Oliver handling host duties on The Daily Show, we knew that his singular perspective and distinct voice belonged on HBO," said HBO programming president Michael Lombardo. "We are extremely excited that John has agreed to make HBO his home."



Oliver has been a correspondent for the Comedy Central program since 2006, and he hosted the show over the summer while regular host Jon Stewart was filming a movie.

"I want to thank Comedy Central, and everyone at The Daily Show for the best seven and a half years of my life. But most of all, I'd like to thank Jon Stewart," said Oliver. "He taught me everything I know. In fact, if I fail in the future, it's entirely his fault."