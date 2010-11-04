‘DailyShow' Tops Leno, Letterman in A18-49

Comedy

Central's The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

topped the late night talk shows with adults 18-49 in October, marking the

first time a show other than The Tonight

Show or Late Night with David

Letterman has held the number one spot for a full month since at least

2000, according to the network.

The Daily Show drew an average of 1.3

million viewers per night in October, compared to Leno's and Letterman's 1.2

million apiece. Sister show The Colbert

Report was fourth with 900,000 viewers.

October

saw the politically themed Daily Show

head to Washington for a week of shows leading up to the midterm elections, including

an interview with President Barack Obama, and ended with the Jon

Stewart/Stephen Colbert-led "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on Oct. 30.