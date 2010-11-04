‘DailyShow' Tops Leno, Letterman in A18-49
Comedy
Central's The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
topped the late night talk shows with adults 18-49 in October, marking the
first time a show other than The Tonight
Show or Late Night with David
Letterman has held the number one spot for a full month since at least
2000, according to the network.
The Daily Show drew an average of 1.3
million viewers per night in October, compared to Leno's and Letterman's 1.2
million apiece. Sister show The Colbert
Report was fourth with 900,000 viewers.
October
saw the politically themed Daily Show
head to Washington for a week of shows leading up to the midterm elections, including
an interview with President Barack Obama, and ended with the Jon
Stewart/Stephen Colbert-led "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on Oct. 30.
