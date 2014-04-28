‘Daily Show’ Taps Michael Che as New Correspondent

Comedian Michael Che will join The Daily Show With Jon Stewart as its newest correspondent, Comedy Central announced Monday. Che is currently a writer on Saturday Night Live.

Che won the 2012 New York’s Funniest Stand-Up competition at the New York Comedy Festival. The following year, he was named one of Rolling Stone’s “50 Funniest People” and Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch.”

The Daily Show is executive produced by Jon Stewart, Steve Bodow, Jen Flanz, Jill Katz and Adam Lowitt. Tim Greenberg and Hillary Kun are co-executive producers. Pam DePace, Justin Melkmann and Stuart Miller serve as supervising producers. The producer is Kahane Cooperman.