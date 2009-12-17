‘Daily Show' and ‘Colbert Report' Going HD In Jan. 2010
By Alex Weprin
Two of Comedy Central's signature shows are finally making
the jump to high definition. The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and The
Colbert Report will flip the HD switch Monday, Jan. 4 2010.
Since announcing the channel wouldbe going HD last January, Comedy had said it would be up-converting The
Daily Show and Colbert Report until they could go fully native.
The holdup was the long process of updating the control rooms,
while continuing to put on a program four times a week.
Shows such as South
Park and The Sarah
Silverman Program went HD at the network's high-def launch, with most
new Comedy Central shows debuting HD capable.
