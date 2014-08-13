Dages Elected Chairman of NATAS Board

Charles L. Dages, Warner Bros.’ former executive VP of emerging technology, has been elected chairman of the board of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), the association said Wednesday.

In his new role, Dages will work with the executive committee and board of trustees on all major programming, sponsorship and marketing for the non-profit organization. He previously serviced as cochair of NATAS’ awards committee. NATAS offers Emmy awards in the categories of News and Documentary, Sports, Daytime Entertainment, Daytime Creative Arts and Entertainment, Public and Community Service, and Technology and Engineering.

NATAS' former chairman, Malachy Wienges, will serve as chairman emeritus.

While at Warner Bros., Dages led the creation of a complete studio digital facility for The Ellen Degeneres Show, as well as working closely with the creators of TMZ to build a tapeless digital newsroom that allowed Warner Bros. to bring TMZ.com to television.

Dages joined Warner Bros. in 1994 as senior VP of technology, managing the launch of the Warner International Channel, as well as the launches of syndicated news magazine Extra and The Rosie O’Donnell Show.

Prior to that, Dages served as VP of East Coast operations, VP Engineering and VP Development at CBS Television. Dages is a Life Fellow in the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE). He was twice named to the U.S. Delegation to the U.N. General Assembly High Level meeting on Global Health. Dages is also a member of the Los Angeles-based Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Dages earned his B.S. in engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology with honors. He graduated from Penn State with a M.S. engineering-science, honors program, where he was named as the Outstanding Engineering Alumni.