D’Ambrosia Named Senior VP for Programming at Disney Junior

Disney Junior said that Joe D’Ambrosia has been promoted to senior VP, original programming.

D’Ambrosia had been VP and reports to Nancy Kanter, executive VP, original programming and general manager, Disney Junior Worldwide.

He will continue to oversee production of series including Doc McStuffins, Sofia the First and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. He is also responsible for the upcoming Elena of Avalor, which will introduce Disney’s first Latina princess, and Vampirina.

"Joe is an incredibly talented executive who brings his A-game to the table each and every day,” said Kanter. “In his new role he will continue to manage our creative output leading us in new, exciting directions and will work with me on ways to deliver the best in kids TV to the broadest audience possible."

Before joining Disney Channel in 2011, D’Ambrosia produced and developed children’s programming at Murray Hill 5 Productions, which he co-founded. Before that he helped launch Sony Pictures Family Entertainment.

He began his career at Nickelodeon.