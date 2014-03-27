Cynthia McFadden Joins NBC as Correspondent

Cynthia McFadden has joined NBC News as senior legal and investigative correspondent, the network announced Thursday. McFadden leaves ABC News, where she had been co-anchor of Nightline for the last nine years. Juju Chang has been named to replace her.

“After 20 incredible years at ABC News I’ve decided to take on new challenges at NBC News,” McFadden said. “While it is not easy leaving the Nightline anchor chair, the opportunity NBC offered to make a deep dive into the kind of reporting I am most passionate about—legal and investigative—was just too appealing to resist.”

McFadden joined ABC News in 1994 as a legal correspondent.

Last year, ABC moved Nightline from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., following Jimmy Kimmel Live.

ABC immediately announced Chang to succeed McFadden on the Nightline desk, where she will join co-anchors Dan Harris and Dan Abrams. Most recently a special correspondent, Chang began her career at ABC News as a desk assistant. She is a former news anchor for Good Morning America, and anchored World News Now and World News This Morning.