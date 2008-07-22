The CW’s Morningstar to MLB Channel

The CW sales chief Bill Morningstar is leaving the company to take a similar role with Major League Baseball’s upstart MLB Channel, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

The CW is expected to announce a replacement for Morningstar, whose contract with the network was almost up, in the near future.

Morningstar has been executive vice president of ad sales for the network since it launched in 2006 and headed ad sales for its precursor, The WB.

MLB Channel is set to launch Jan. 1, 2009, into some 50 million homes. Former CBS Sports executive Tony Petitti joined the network as president and CEO in April.