CW's 'Carrie Diaries' to Premiere Jan. 14

The CW's Sex and the

City prequel series The Carrie

Diaries will premiere Monday, Jan. 14, the network announced Thursday.

The 1980s-set drama starring AnnaSophia Robb as a young Carrie

Bradshaw will take the 8 p.m. slot on the night, with 90210 shifting back an hour to 9 p.m. to resume Gossip Girl's time period.

Carrie Diaries'

series debut will kick off a week of all-new episodes on The CW, with the

majority of the net's series returning from holiday hiatus.