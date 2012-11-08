Trending

CW's 'Carrie Diaries' to Premiere Jan. 14

By

The CW's Sex and the
City prequel series The Carrie
Diaries will premiere Monday, Jan. 14, the network announced Thursday.

The 1980s-set drama starring AnnaSophia Robb as a young Carrie
Bradshaw will take the 8 p.m. slot on the night, with 90210 shifting back an hour to 9 p.m. to resume Gossip Girl's time period.

Carrie Diaries'
series debut will kick off a week of all-new episodes on The CW, with the
majority of the net's series returning from holiday hiatus.