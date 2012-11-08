CW's 'Carrie Diaries' to Premiere Jan. 14
The CW's Sex and the
City prequel series The Carrie
Diaries will premiere Monday, Jan. 14, the network announced Thursday.
The 1980s-set drama starring AnnaSophia Robb as a young Carrie
Bradshaw will take the 8 p.m. slot on the night, with 90210 shifting back an hour to 9 p.m. to resume Gossip Girl's time period.
Carrie Diaries'
series debut will kick off a week of all-new episodes on The CW, with the
majority of the net's series returning from holiday hiatus.
