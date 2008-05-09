The CW Taps MRC to Program Sunday Nights

The CW turned a block of programming over to someone else for the second time in a week, as it announced Friday that independent studio Media Rights Capital will program the network’s Sunday-night lineup.

The deal will take effect this fall and will put two new comedies and two new dramas on the network on Sundays. None of the new programming was announced Friday.

CW president Dawn Ostroff said the move will not only give the network more original programming than ever on Sundays, but will allow CW executives to focus their “resources and efforts on strengthening our Monday-Friday schedule.”

As first reported in B&C May 5, The CW this week signed a deal with corporate cousin Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution to program its weekday 3 p.m.-5 p.m. daytime block.