CW Sneak Peeks ‘Life Unexpected' On Facebook
By Alex Weprin
The CW is previewing its latest series Life Unexpected
on Facebook. Facebook users that are
"Fans" of the network or any of its shows will be able to see the first 10
minutes of the program on Monday, Jan. 11, a week before it hits the air.
During the first 24 hours of the preview, fans will be able
to comment on the program as they are watching it. The CW will be promoting the
Facebook event on its own website at CWTV.com to boost viewership.
Facebook has become a go-to place to preview new shows. One
of the larger previews came last fall, when NBC debuted its comedy Community
on the site a few weeks before it hit the network.
Life Unexpected will premiere on The CW Monday, Jan.
18 at 9 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.