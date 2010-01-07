CW Sneak Peeks ‘Life Unexpected' On Facebook

The CW is previewing its latest series Life Unexpected

on Facebook. Facebook users that are

"Fans" of the network or any of its shows will be able to see the first 10

minutes of the program on Monday, Jan. 11, a week before it hits the air.

During the first 24 hours of the preview, fans will be able

to comment on the program as they are watching it. The CW will be promoting the

Facebook event on its own website at CWTV.com to boost viewership.

Facebook has become a go-to place to preview new shows. One

of the larger previews came last fall, when NBC debuted its comedy Community

on the site a few weeks before it hit the network.

Life Unexpected will premiere on The CW Monday, Jan.

18 at 9 p.m.