The CW Sets Premiere Dates for Two Summer Reality Shows
The CW has set the summer premieres for two new reality
shows, The Catalina and Breaking Pointe.
The Catalina, set
in a Miami hotel and following the goings-on of the employees and guests, will
debut Tuesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. Breaking Pointe,
which focuses on the inner workings of competitive ballet, premieres Thursday,
May 31 at 8 p.m. Beginning June 4, the two new shows will air encore episodes
on Mondays from 8-10 p.m.
The Catalina is
produced by Bischoff Hervey Entertainment, with Eric Bischoff and Jason Hervey
serving as executive producers. Breaking
Pointe is from BBC Worldwide Productions, with Kate Shepherd, Izzie Pick
Ashcroft and Jane Tranter acting as executive producers.
The premiere dates for The CW's other previously announced
reality shows, The Star Next Door and
Oh Sit!,will be announced at a later date.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.