The CW Sets Premiere Dates for Two Summer Reality Shows

The CW has set the summer premieres for two new reality

shows, The Catalina and Breaking Pointe.

The Catalina, set

in a Miami hotel and following the goings-on of the employees and guests, will

debut Tuesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. Breaking Pointe,

which focuses on the inner workings of competitive ballet, premieres Thursday,

May 31 at 8 p.m. Beginning June 4, the two new shows will air encore episodes

on Mondays from 8-10 p.m.

The Catalina is

produced by Bischoff Hervey Entertainment, with Eric Bischoff and Jason Hervey

serving as executive producers. Breaking

Pointe is from BBC Worldwide Productions, with Kate Shepherd, Izzie Pick

Ashcroft and Jane Tranter acting as executive producers.

The premiere dates for The CW's other previously announced

reality shows, The Star Next Door and

Oh Sit!,will be announced at a later date.