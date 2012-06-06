The CW Sets Premiere Dates for First Summer Schedule

The CW announced more details for its first-ever summer programming schedule, led by the season premieres of Remodeled (July 9, 9 p.m.) and The L.A. Complex (July 17, 9 p.m.).

The network’s summer schedule also includes the August premieres for two new reality series, The Next: Fame Is at Your Doorstep and Oh Sit!. Music competition show The Next (premiering Aug. 16 at 9 p,m.) is a nationwide search for undiscovered artists on the verge of stardom, from executive producers Queen Latifah and Dave Broome (The Biggest Loser). Oh Sit! (premiering Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.) is a musical-chairs competition hosted by Jamie Kennedy (The Ghost Whisperer) and Jessi Cruickshank (MTV Live).

Here is The CW summer premiere schedule:

Monday, July 9:9-10 p.m. Remodeled

Tuesday, July 17:9-10 p.m. The L.A. Complex

Wednesday, Aug. 15:9-10 p.m. Oh Sit!

Thursday, July 16:9-10 p.m. The Next: Fame Is at Your Doorstep

Friday, Aug. 24:8-9 p.m. America’s Next Top Model: College Edition