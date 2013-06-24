CW Sets October Premiere Dates
As it did last season, The CW has scheduled its fall 2013
premiere dates for October after the bulk of new broadcast series debut.
The third season of Hart
of Dixie will kick off the network's premieres on Monday, Oct. 7 leading
into sophomore drama Beauty and the Beast.
On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Arrow returns
for a second season launching new action-drama The Tomorrow People at 9 p.m. Top-rated The Vampire Diaries has its season premiere Thursday, Oct. 19
followed by new period drama Reign
about a young Mary Queen of Scots.
The CW's Tuesday lineup debuts the next week with Vampire Diaries spinoff The Originals launching on Oct. 15 at 8
p.m. leading into Supernatural on its
new night. Finally, The Carrie Diaries
will premiere its sophomore season on Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. followed by America's Next Top Model: Guys and Girls,
which returns Aug. 2.
The network's complete fall premiere schedule is below:
2013 Fall Premiere Dates
All times ET
Monday, October 7
8-9 p.m. Hart of Dixie (Season Premiere)
9-10 p.m. Beauty and the Beast (Season Premiere)
Wednesday, October 9
8-9 p.m. Arrow (Season Premiere)
9-10 p.m. The Tomorrow People (Series Premiere)
Thursday, October 10
8-9 p.m. The Vampire Diaries (Season Premiere)
9-10 p.m. Reign (Series Premiere)
Tuesday, October 15
8-9 p.m. The Originals (Series Premiere)
9-10 p.m. Supernatural (Season Premiere)
Friday, October 25
8-9 p.m. The Carrie Diaries (Season Premiere)
9-10 p.m. America's Next Top Model: Guys and Girls
