CW Sets October Premiere Dates

As it first said at its upfront in May,

The CW will launch its fall season in October this year, and will spread out

its premieres throughout the month, according to the schedule released

Thursday.





Sophomore Hart of

Dixie is the first to bow on Tuesday, Oct. 2, followed by Supernatural kicking off season eight on

Wednesday, Oct. 3. The CW's Monday lineup will return on Oct. 8, with the debut

of 90210 and the final season of Gossip Girl.





New comic book drama Arrow

will launch later that week on Wednesday, Oct. 10, followed by the return

of The Vampires Diaries and the

series premiere of Beauty and the Beast

on Thursday, Oct. 11.





The net's final fall drama, Emily Owens, M.D., will bow Tuesday, Oct. 16 with Nikita returning for its third season on

Friday, Oct. 19 following America's Next

Top Model: College Edition, which debuts Aug. 24.





Following is The CW's fall premiere schedule:



All times ET.



Tuesday, October 2



8-9 p.m. Hart of Dixie (Season Premiere)



Wednesday, October 3



9-10 p.m. Supernatural (Season Premiere)



Monday, October 8



8-9 p.m. 90210 (Season Premiere)



9-10 p.m. Gossip Girl (Season Premiere)



Wednesday, October 10



8-9 p.m. Arrow (Series Premiere)



9-10 p.m. Supernatural



Thursday, October 11



8-9 p.m. The Vampire Diaries (Season Premiere)



9-10 p.m. Beauty and the Beast (Series Premiere)



Tuesday, October 16



8-9 p.m. Hart Of Dixie



9-10 p.m. Emily Owens, M.D. (Series Premiere)



Friday, October 19



8-9 p.m. America's Next Top Model: College Edition



9-10 p.m. Nikita (Season Premiere)

