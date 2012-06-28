CW Sets October Premiere Dates
As it first said at its upfront in May,
The CW will launch its fall season in October this year, and will spread out
its premieres throughout the month, according to the schedule released
Thursday.
Sophomore Hart of
Dixie is the first to bow on Tuesday, Oct. 2, followed by Supernatural kicking off season eight on
Wednesday, Oct. 3. The CW's Monday lineup will return on Oct. 8, with the debut
of 90210 and the final season of Gossip Girl.
New comic book drama Arrow
will launch later that week on Wednesday, Oct. 10, followed by the return
of The Vampires Diaries and the
series premiere of Beauty and the Beast
on Thursday, Oct. 11.
The net's final fall drama, Emily Owens, M.D., will bow Tuesday, Oct. 16 with Nikita returning for its third season on
Friday, Oct. 19 following America's Next
Top Model: College Edition, which debuts Aug. 24.
Following is The CW's fall premiere schedule:
All times ET.
Tuesday, October 2
8-9 p.m. Hart of Dixie (Season Premiere)
Wednesday, October 3
9-10 p.m. Supernatural (Season Premiere)
Monday, October 8
8-9 p.m. 90210 (Season Premiere)
9-10 p.m. Gossip Girl (Season Premiere)
Wednesday, October 10
8-9 p.m. Arrow (Series Premiere)
9-10 p.m. Supernatural
Thursday, October 11
8-9 p.m. The Vampire Diaries (Season Premiere)
9-10 p.m. Beauty and the Beast (Series Premiere)
Tuesday, October 16
8-9 p.m. Hart Of Dixie
9-10 p.m. Emily Owens, M.D. (Series Premiere)
Friday, October 19
8-9 p.m. America's Next Top Model: College Edition
9-10 p.m. Nikita (Season Premiere)
