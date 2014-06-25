CW Sets October Debuts for Fall Shows

The CW set its fall premiere dates on Wednesday, and for the third year in a row will hold back its debuts until October to escape the clutter of the Premiere Week.

The network’s premieres begin Oct. 2 with The Vampire Diaries leading into the sophomore bow of Reign, with Diaries spinoff The Originals beginning its second season in its new Monday time slot on Oct. 6.

The network’s most-anticipated series The Flash debuts Oct. 7 in its 8 p.m. time slot, leading into the 10th season debut of Supernatural. The next night, fellow DC Comics-inspired series Arrow returns for its third season at 8 p.m., followed by a repeat of The Flash’s premiere. The 100 takes over the 9 p.m. time slot on Wednesdays beginning Oct. 22.

Fellow freshman series Jane the Virgin will premiere the following week on Monday, Oct. 13 in its 9 p.m. time slot.

The season will again officially kick off for The CW with the two-night iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 29-30.

Following is The CW’s fall premiere schedule:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

8:00-10:00pm IHEARTRADIO FESTIVAL NIGHT ONE

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

8:00-10:00pm IHEARTRADIO FESTIVAL NIGHT TWO

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 1

8:00-9:00pm ARROW (Encore, “The Scientist” with Barry Allen)

9:00-10:00pm ARROW (Encore, “Three Ghosts” with Barry Allen)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 2

8:00-9:00pm THE VAMPIRE DIARIES (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm REIGN (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:00pm THE ORIGINALS (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Retrospective Special)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00pm ARROW (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm THE FLASH (Premiere Encore)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00pm THE ORIGINALS

9:00-10:00pm JANE THE VIRGIN (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 15

8:00-9:00pm ARROW

9:00-10:00pm THE FLASH (Episode Two Encore)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17

8:00-9:00pm JANE THE VIRGIN (Premiere Encore)

9:00-10:00pm AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL CYCLE 21*

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 22

8:00-9:00pm ARROW

9:00-10:00pm THE 100 (Season Premiere)