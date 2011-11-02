CW Sets Midseason Premiere Dates

The CW announced its midseason premiere dates Wednesday, including the debut of new reality series Remodeled and start of One Tree Hill's final season.

One Tree Hill will return for its ninth and final season on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. with the first of 13 episodes, taking over the slot where H8R failed this fall.

New reality series Remodeled, about modeling industry veteran Paul Fischer's attempt to create a network of small agencies, will debut a week later on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. while America's Next Top Model is between cycles.

The Vampire Diaries, The Secret Circle, Nikita and Supernatural will all return with new episodes in the first week of 2012. Ringer and 90210 come back the next week, followed by originals of Gossip Girl on Jan. 16 and Hart of Dixie on Jan. 23.

Full midseason schedule below:

Thursday, Jan. 5

8:00-9:00 p.m. The Vampire Diaries (original episodes return)

9:00-10:00 p.m. The Secret Circle (original episodes return)

Friday, January 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. Nikita (original episodes return)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Supernatural (original episodes return)

Tuesday, Jan. 10

8:00-9:00 p.m. 90210 (original episodes return)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Ringer (original episodes return)

Wednesday, Jan. 11

8:00-9:00 p.m. One Tree Hill (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. One Tree Hill (season premiere encore)

Monday, Jan. 16

8:00-9:00 p.m. Gossip Girl (original episodes return)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Hart of Dixie (encore episode)

Wednesday, Jan. 18

8:00-9:00pm. One Tree Hill

9:00-10:00 p.m. Remodeled (series premiere)

Monday, Jan. 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. Gossip Girl

9:00-10:00 p.m. Hart of Dixie (original episodes return)