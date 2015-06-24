CW Sets Fall Premieres for October Again

As it has done the past few years, The CW will hold its fall premieres until October.

In announcing its fall premiere dates, The CW will once again kick off the 2015-16 season with the two-night iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 29-30.

The network will begin its series premieres with the return of last year’s freshman breakout The Flash and fellow rookie iZombie on Oct. 6. The next night (Oct. 7) will see the returns of Arrow and Supernatural. The Originals makes its Thursday debut Oct. 8, airing behind The Vampire Diaries, while Reign moves to Fridays starting Oct. 9.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The CW’s lone new series this fall, will premiere along with sophomore Jane the Virgin on Oct. 19.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

8:00-10:00pm IHEARTRADIO FESTIVAL NIGHT ONE

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

8:00-10:00pm IHEARTRADIO FESTIVAL NIGHT TWO

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm IZOMBIE (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00pm ARROW (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00pm THE VAMPIRE DIARIES (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm THE ORIGINALS (Season Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-9:00pm REIGN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL CYCLE 22

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19

8:00-9:00pm CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm JANE THE VIRGIN (Season Premiere)