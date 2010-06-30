The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates

The CW

announced its fall premiere dates today, featuring 10 hours of original

programming in the network's fifth broadcast season. The fall lineup includes

two new series, Hellcats and Nikita, with established shows

America's Next Top Model and The Vampire Diaries serving as

lead-ins.

Season

15 of America's NextTop Model will premiere Sept. 8 at 8 p.m.,

followed at 9 p.m. by the new Hellcats, a drama about a young pre-law

student forced to join her college's competitive cheerleading squad after

losing her scholarship.

On Sept.

9 at 8 p.m., The Vampire Diaries will return for a second season,

leading into the new Nikita at 9 p.m., an action-drama series starring

Maggie Q ("Mission Impossible III") in the title role as a rebellious spy and

assassin for a secret U.S. government agency. (See related: WBTV's Roth: 'Nikita' Big Part of The CW's Future)

Two

other network favorites return on Sept. 13, with the third season premiere of 90210

at 8 p.m., followed by the fourth season of Gossip Girl at 9 p.m.

The full

fall premiere schedule follows below:

Wednesday, Sept. 8

8:00-9:00

p.m.

"AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL" (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00

p.m.

"HELLCATS" (Series Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 9

8:00-9:00 p.m.



"THE VAMPIRE DIARIES" (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m.



"NIKITA" (Series Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 13

8:00-9:00

p.m.

"90210" (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00

p.m.

"GOSSIP GIRL" (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 14

8:00-9:00

p.m.

"ONE TREE HILL" (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00

p.m.

"LIFE UNEXPECTED" (Season Premiere)

Friday, September 24

8:00-9:00

p.m.

"SMALLVILLE" (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00

p.m.

"SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)