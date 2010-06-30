The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates
The CW
announced its fall premiere dates today, featuring 10 hours of original
programming in the network's fifth broadcast season. The fall lineup includes
two new series, Hellcats and Nikita, with established shows
America's Next Top Model and The Vampire Diaries serving as
lead-ins.
Season
15 of America's NextTop Model will premiere Sept. 8 at 8 p.m.,
followed at 9 p.m. by the new Hellcats, a drama about a young pre-law
student forced to join her college's competitive cheerleading squad after
losing her scholarship.
On Sept.
9 at 8 p.m., The Vampire Diaries will return for a second season,
leading into the new Nikita at 9 p.m., an action-drama series starring
Maggie Q ("Mission Impossible III") in the title role as a rebellious spy and
assassin for a secret U.S. government agency. (See related: WBTV's Roth: 'Nikita' Big Part of The CW's Future)
Two
other network favorites return on Sept. 13, with the third season premiere of 90210
at 8 p.m., followed by the fourth season of Gossip Girl at 9 p.m.
The full
fall premiere schedule follows below:
Wednesday, Sept. 8
8:00-9:00
p.m.
"AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL" (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00
p.m.
"HELLCATS" (Series Premiere)
Thursday, Sept. 9
8:00-9:00 p.m.
"THE VAMPIRE DIARIES" (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 p.m.
"NIKITA" (Series Premiere)
Monday, Sept. 13
8:00-9:00
p.m.
"90210" (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00
p.m.
"GOSSIP GIRL" (Season Premiere)
Tuesday, Sept. 14
8:00-9:00
p.m.
"ONE TREE HILL" (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00
p.m.
"LIFE UNEXPECTED" (Season Premiere)
Friday, September 24
8:00-9:00
p.m.
"SMALLVILLE" (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00
p.m.
"SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)
