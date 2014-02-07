CW Seed to Launch Talker With Kelly Cutrone

The CW will launch a talk show starring America's Next Top Model judge and bestselling author Kelly Cutrone on its digital studio CW Seed.

The Kelly Cutrone Project, which will launch sometime this summer, will feature everything from fashion, to pop culture, to "things your mother never wanted to tell you."

The digital talker will be hosted and executive produced by Cutrone, with Liz Gateley and Tony DiSanto serving as executive producers as well, in association with DiGa Productions.

"It is a revolutionary time in media and I am extremely grateful to have this opportunity, and to be partnered with The CW Network, CW Seed, and DiGa," said Cutrone.