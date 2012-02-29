Trending

The CW Schedules 'L.A. Complex' Premiere for April 24

By

The CW has announced Wednesday that Canadian drama The L.A. Complex will have its U.S.
premiere on  April 24 at 9 p.m.

Additionally, the network has set the series finale of One Tree Hill, airing a two-hour special
episode on April 4 at 8 p.m. that will include interviews with the show's stars
to close out the series' nine-year run.

The CW has also set finale dates for its freshman series Ringer, airing April 17; Hart of Dixie, on May 15; and The Secret Circle, on May 10.

The CW's full midseason and finale dates are below:

Wednesday, April 4
8:00-10:00 PM                       One Tree Hill (series finale)

Tuesday, April 17
8:00-9:00 PM                        90210
9:00-10:00 PM                      Ringer (season finale)

Tuesday, April 24
8:00-9:00 PM                        90210
9:00-10:00 PM                      The L.A. Complex (U.S. television premiere)

Thursday, May 10
8:00-9:00 PM                        The Vampire Diaries (season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM                      The Secret Circle (season finale)

Monday, May 14
8:00-9:00 PM                        Gossip Girl (season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM                      Hart of Dixie (season finale)

Tuesday, May 15
8:00-9:00 PM                        90210 (season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM                      The L.A. Complex

Friday, May 18
8:00-9:00 PM                        Nikita (season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM                      Supernatural (season finale)

Tuesday, May 29
8:00-9:00 PM                        90210 (repeat)
9:00-10:00 PM                      The L.A. Complex (season finale)

Wednesday, May 30
8:00-9:00 PM                        America's Next Top Model (repeat)
9:00-10:00 PM                      America's Next Top Model (cycle finale)