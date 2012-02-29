The CW Schedules 'L.A. Complex' Premiere for April 24
The CW has announced Wednesday that Canadian drama The L.A. Complex will have its U.S.
premiere on April 24 at 9 p.m.
Additionally, the network has set the series finale of One Tree Hill, airing a two-hour special
episode on April 4 at 8 p.m. that will include interviews with the show's stars
to close out the series' nine-year run.
The CW has also set finale dates for its freshman series Ringer, airing April 17; Hart of Dixie, on May 15; and The Secret Circle, on May 10.
The CW's full midseason and finale dates are below:
Wednesday, April 4
8:00-10:00 PM One Tree Hill (series finale)
Tuesday, April 17
8:00-9:00 PM 90210
9:00-10:00 PM Ringer (season finale)
Tuesday, April 24
8:00-9:00 PM 90210
9:00-10:00 PM The L.A. Complex (U.S. television premiere)
Thursday, May 10
8:00-9:00 PM The Vampire Diaries (season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM The Secret Circle (season finale)
Monday, May 14
8:00-9:00 PM Gossip Girl (season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM Hart of Dixie (season finale)
Tuesday, May 15
8:00-9:00 PM 90210 (season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM The L.A. Complex
Friday, May 18
8:00-9:00 PM Nikita (season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM Supernatural (season finale)
Tuesday, May 29
8:00-9:00 PM 90210 (repeat)
9:00-10:00 PM The L.A. Complex (season finale)
Wednesday, May 30
8:00-9:00 PM America's Next Top Model (repeat)
9:00-10:00 PM America's Next Top Model (cycle finale)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.