The CW Schedules 'L.A. Complex' Premiere for April 24

The CW has announced Wednesday that Canadian drama The L.A. Complex will have its U.S.

premiere on April 24 at 9 p.m.

Additionally, the network has set the series finale of One Tree Hill, airing a two-hour special

episode on April 4 at 8 p.m. that will include interviews with the show's stars

to close out the series' nine-year run.

The CW has also set finale dates for its freshman series Ringer, airing April 17; Hart of Dixie, on May 15; and The Secret Circle, on May 10.

The CW's full midseason and finale dates are below:

Wednesday, April 4

8:00-10:00 PM One Tree Hill (series finale)



Tuesday, April 17

8:00-9:00 PM 90210

9:00-10:00 PM Ringer (season finale)



Tuesday, April 24

8:00-9:00 PM 90210

9:00-10:00 PM The L.A. Complex (U.S. television premiere)



Thursday, May 10

8:00-9:00 PM The Vampire Diaries (season finale)

9:00-10:00 PM The Secret Circle (season finale)



Monday, May 14

8:00-9:00 PM Gossip Girl (season finale)

9:00-10:00 PM Hart of Dixie (season finale)



Tuesday, May 15

8:00-9:00 PM 90210 (season finale)

9:00-10:00 PM The L.A. Complex



Friday, May 18

8:00-9:00 PM Nikita (season finale)

9:00-10:00 PM Supernatural (season finale)



Tuesday, May 29

8:00-9:00 PM 90210 (repeat)

9:00-10:00 PM The L.A. Complex (season finale)



Wednesday, May 30

8:00-9:00 PM America's Next Top Model (repeat)

9:00-10:00 PM America's Next Top Model (cycle finale)