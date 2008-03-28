The CW Scaring Up 13 Casting Calls

The CW is beginning a series of casting calls seeking participants in its reality-horror series 13.

The network is seeking 18- to 30-year-olds “who are energetic, competitive and full of personality” to appear in the series, with a winner walking out with $666,666.

Casting calls have been posted for Los Angeles March 31 and April 3, Philadelphia April 13 and 15, Dallas April 13 and 15 and Miami April 13 and 15.

As previously reported, 13 takes a horror movie and puts it into the real world -- a concept similar to NBC’s Fear Factor, Sci Fi Channel’s Scare Tactics and MTV’s Room 401.