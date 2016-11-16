CW’s ‘Riverdale’ Debuts Jan. 26

The CW has announced a flurry of mid-season moves, with Greg Berlanti’s Archie Comics-inspired Riverdale debuting Thursday, Jan. 26, and Supernatural moving to Thursdays as its lead in.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow shifts to Tuesdays starting Jan. 24, leading out of The Flash.

The 100 returns Feb. 1, leading out of Arrow.

Reign is back for season four Feb. 10, The Originals bows March 17, a week after the Vampire Diaries finale, and iZombie kicks things off April 4.

The season finale of ratings challenged No Tomorrow airs Jan. 17, while fellow rookie Frequency wraps things up Jan. 25. Neither gets a full season order, both ending the year at 13 episodes.

Sophomore dramedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend wraps up season two Feb. 3.