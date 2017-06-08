CW’s ‘Dynasty’ Remake to Debut Oct. 11

The CW will debut the whole of its fall prime lineup during the week of Oct. 9-13, with its Dynasty remake debuting Oct. 11.

Supergirl is back Oct. 9, followed by the new military drama Valor.

The Flash has its season premiere Tuesday, Oct. 10, followed by DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Riverdale debuts on a new night on Wednesday, Oct. 11, leading into new drama Dynasty. Dynasty comes from producers Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick. The cast includes Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley and Grant Show.

Supernatural airs Oct. 12, paired with Arrow.

Friday, Oct. 13, offers Crazy-Ex Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin.

The CW will air the iHeartRadio Music Festival Wednesday, Oct. 4, and Friday, Oct. 6.