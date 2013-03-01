The CW Revives 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?'
The CW is reviving the improv series Whose Line Is It
Anyway?, on Friday ordering 10 half-hour episodes to premiere this summer.
Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, who starred in
the original ABC series that aired from 1998-2007, will return for the new
version, which will be hosted by The Talk's Aisha Tyler instead of Drew Carey.
The three performers and a special guest each episode will use prompts supplied
by the studio audience and host to depict characters and scenes to win points
in each round.
The pick-up marks the first move into the comedy space for
The CW, agenre network president Mark Pedowitz has been looking to develop since he
took the helm almost two years ago.
News of Whose Line's return was first
hinted at by Mochrie on Twitter
Friday morning.
