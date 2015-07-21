The CW Reveals ‘The Flash’s Season Two Suit

The Flash is getting a makeover when the series returns to The CW in October.

The network revealed a first look at Barry Allen’s new costume in season two.

Allen is played by Grant Gustin in the DC Comics based series.

The series is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, David Nutter and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers.

Season two premieres on Oct. 6 at 8/7c.