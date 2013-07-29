CW Renews 'Whose Line' for Second Season

The CW has renewed its revival of Whose Line Is It Anyway? for a second season of 24 episodes, up from the 10 that will run this summer.

The improv comedy series premiered to 2.9 million viewers and a 1.1 rating with adults 18-49 and 18-34 on July 16, in line with its highly-rated Vampire Diaries. In its second week, Whose Line dipped slightly to a 0.9 among 18-49s and a 0.8 with 18-34s.

The network said a date and time for the second season premiere will be announced at a later date.

"It's clear that viewers are as excited to have Whose Line back on the air as we are," said CW president Mark Pedowitz. "We have wanted to bring comedy back to The CW for a long time, and Aisha, Wayne, Colin and Ryan have brought funny to the network in a big way. We're very excited to have them back for another season."