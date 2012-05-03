The CW Renews 'Vampire Diaries,' '90210,' 'Supernatural'

The CW has renewed three of its drama series -- The

Vampire Diaries, Supernatural and 90210 -- for the 2012-13

broadcast season, the network said Thursday.

Vampire Diaries (The CW's highest-rated show) will

return for its fourth season, Supernatural for its eighth and 90210

for season five.

The three series join America's Next Top Model as the

only CW series guaranteed to return next season so far. The network ordered

eight drama pilots this year, more than it has had in development before, and

will likely pick up at least three, as it did last year.