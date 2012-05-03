The CW Renews 'Vampire Diaries,' '90210,' 'Supernatural'
The CW has renewed three of its drama series -- The
Vampire Diaries, Supernatural and 90210 -- for the 2012-13
broadcast season, the network said Thursday.
Vampire Diaries (The CW's highest-rated show) will
return for its fourth season, Supernatural for its eighth and 90210
for season five.
The three series join America's Next Top Model as the
only CW series guaranteed to return next season so far. The network ordered
eight drama pilots this year, more than it has had in development before, and
will likely pick up at least three, as it did last year.
