The CW Renews 'Smallville'

The CW announced a 10th season pick-up for Smallville.

The series moved to Friday nights this season where it has improved the network's average in key demos and total viewers.

Smallville joins five other CW series already picked up for next season: Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl, 90210, Supernatural and America's Next Top Model.

Life Unexpected bowed in January to strong ratings and has a good chance of getting the green light. The same cannot be said for fellow freshman entry Melrose Place.

The network pulled The Beautiful Life, the Ashton Kutcher-produced drama about fashion models, after only a handful of airings last September.