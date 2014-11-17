CW Renews ‘Penn & Teller,’ ‘Masters of Illusion’

The CW renewed a pair of summer series in Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion, as well as ordered a 22nd cycle of modeling competition series America’s Next Top Model.

The three series will all return in 2015, with premiere dates to be announced.

The CW acquired Penn & Teller: Fool Us, which ran in 2011 in the U.K., from DCD Rights. The new season will be 13 brand new episodes created and produced by 117 Productions and September Films (part of DCD Media) for ITV, with executive producers Peter Adam Golden and Andrew Golder.

Masters of Illusion, which ran 2000-2001 on Pax TV and then again on MyNetworkTV in 2009, was revived by The CW this past summer with new host Dean Cain.

America’s Next Top Model’s current cycle wraps up next month.