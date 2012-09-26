CW Renews 'Oh Sit!,' 'Breaking Pointe'

The CW has ordered new seasons of two of its summer reality

series, on Wednesday announcing renewals for musical chairs competition Oh Sit! and ballet docuseries Breaking Pointe.

Premiere dates are to be announced.

Both series were part of the network's push into year-round

programming by CW president Mark Pedowitz. Neither drew huge ratings -- Oh Sit! drew a 0.4 18-49 rating and

966,000 total viewers for its last episode while Breaking Pointe averaged a 0.3 demo rating in its first season that

ended in July.

But Pedowitz said at the TCA press tour in July that The CW also

looks at digital traction in deciding a series' fate and said that Breaking Pointe's viewership increased

significantly when accounting for online streaming.