CW Renews 'Oh Sit!,' 'Breaking Pointe'
The CW has ordered new seasons of two of its summer reality
series, on Wednesday announcing renewals for musical chairs competition Oh Sit! and ballet docuseries Breaking Pointe.
Premiere dates are to be announced.
Both series were part of the network's push into year-round
programming by CW president Mark Pedowitz. Neither drew huge ratings -- Oh Sit! drew a 0.4 18-49 rating and
966,000 total viewers for its last episode while Breaking Pointe averaged a 0.3 demo rating in its first season that
ended in July.
But Pedowitz said at the TCA press tour in July that The CW also
looks at digital traction in deciding a series' fate and said that Breaking Pointe's viewership increased
significantly when accounting for online streaming.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.